Daisy e Modjadji: la dolce e straordinaria amicizia tra una zebra e una cucciola di rinoceronte

“Hello World, it’s Daisy here. I hope you are all having a lovely Saturday. It is exactly one week ago that I started to feel better and I am getting stronger each day. It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I love my human caregivers but there is someone extra special who also deserves a big thank you and a whole lot of love during these last few weeks. My best friend Modjadji. Thank you for never leaving my side, for always staying with me and for making me feel safe. Thank you for watching over me, for helping me stand up when I struggled, and for cuddling me at night. Thank you for being my friend. Love Daisy xxx”🦏🦓💚

Posted by Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary on Saturday, January 8, 2022