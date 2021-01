Avvistate per la prima volta le due uniche giraffe nane del mondo

GCF researchers recently spotted 2 dwarf giraffe in Namibia & Uganda. These giraffe had shorter legs compared to others of similar age. This is the first description of dwarf giraffe, which shows how little we know about these iconic animals https://t.co/XmPFGQDIYi @BMC_series pic.twitter.com/zighmCXTqm

— Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) (@Save_Giraffe) January 3, 2021