Giornata mondiale della tigre: per la prima volta popolazione in aumento, ma c’è ancora molto da fare

Balancing between modernisation & conservation, PM @NarendraModi ji has been on the forefront to save tigers – our national & cultural heritage

On International Tiger Day, let us take a pledge to raise awareness for conservation of our national animal 🐅#IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/dx5QIAj2qs

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 29, 2020