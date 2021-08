Geronimo non ce l’ha fatta: l’alpaca non potrà ripetere il test per la tubercolosi e sarà abbattuto

Evening all , Geronimo will be killed on Thurs . If @alpacapower refuses they'll use a warrant , bring the police & force entry to kill a beautiful animal which is not diseased . Like millions of others . FFS @MPGeorgeEustice get a grip & please stop this https://t.co/7otNoFEjMJ

— Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) August 2, 2021