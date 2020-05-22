1500 elefanti sono stati restituiti alla natura dopo la chiusura delle attrazioni turistiche in Thailandia

Sono di nuovi liberi e saranno protetti in un santuario perché dopo vent’anni di cattività era impensabile un reinserimento in natura. In fila, uno dietro l’altro, in un’immagine che fa commuovere. Forse questi elefanti non lo sanno, ma questa è l’ultima volta che saranno costretti a fare qualcosa contro natura, ovvero essere taxi per turisti. Con il coronavirus e il blocco degli spostamenti, i tour operator che solitamente organizzano gite in sella agli elefanti, hanno finalmente ceduto i pachidermi alla Save Elephant Foundation, che da anni si batte per la loro salvaguardia.
“Vecchi e giovani elefanti tornano a casa. Ci vorranno cinque giorni di viaggio. Il nostro team di SEF li sta seguendo per garantire cibo per elefanti e persone. Iniziano a tornare nella loro terra natale. Questo è forse l’inizio di un cambiamento significativo nella vita di molti elefanti che lavorano in cattività in Thailandia”, scrive la Fondazione sui propri social.
Gli elefanti in viaggio:
Ecco il loro viaggio:
This is one of the other herd who is jobless and had to return home to MaeJeam because of COVID19 effects. This herd…
Pubblicato da Save Elephant Foundation – มูลนิธิอนุรักษ์ช้างและสิ่งแวดล้อม su Domenica 17 maggio 2020
La pandemia ha avuto un impatto notevole sul settore turistico. In Thailandia, gli imprenditori dicono che senza i tour non riescono a nutrire gli animali, in particolare ci sono più di 2mila elefanti addestrati per essere dei taxi. Pungolati con uncini, frustrati, picchiati, spesso emaciati e costretti a ‘lavorare’ sin da piccoli. Come dimenticare il cucciolo stramazzato a terra dopo essere stato costretto a fare il tour insieme alla mamma con una corda al collo? Delle loro sofferenze ne abbiamo parlato tante volte, ma adesso con lo scoppio della pandemia rischiavano anche di morire di fame. Adesso la Save Elephant Foundation li ha presi in custodia e finalmente sta provvedendo al loro trasferimento in un santuario che si trova nella città tailandese di Chiang Mai. Finora, cento elefanti sono arrivati a casa.
Come si vede da queste immagini, gli animali che per oltre 20 anni hanno vissuto in prigionia, adesso sono liberi e felici. In totale saranno 1476 i pachidermi che saranno salvati. Come racconta il santuario, chi per anni li ha sfruttati, è rimasto sorpreso dal fatto che avessero riconosciuto quei luoghi in cui erano nati. Noi non ci sorprendiamo perché ogni animale vuole vivere dove è nato, immerso nella natura e lontano dall’uomo. Buon viaggio a questi splendidi animali sociale, per loro inizia una nuova vita.
Fonti: Save elephant foundation/Anda
