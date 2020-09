Elefante affamato mangia i rifiuti in plastica abbandonati dai turisti in India

#NiFHiveFeature: Pranab Das photographed an #elephant feeding on garbage in the outskirts of #Siliguri, West Bengal.

The image was photographed at an open stretch of land in Garidhura, where people often throw #garbage. Elephants here visit the dump yard in search of food. pic.twitter.com/sGyTTm5CP7

— Nature inFocus (@NatureIn_Focus) August 18, 2020