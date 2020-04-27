Avvistati delfini “bioluminescenti” al largo di Newport, che tornano a brillare grazie al lockdown

Un altro bellissimo spettacolo, probabilmente reso possibile dagli effetti positivi del lockdown sull’ambiente, si è verificato al largo di Newport, in Calfornia. I protagonisti sono un branco di delfini “bioluminescenti”.
Patrick Coyne, del Newport Coastal Adventure, qualche giorno fa era uscito in barca di notte proprio con l’intento di riprendere lo spettacolo della bioluminescenza in mare. E il suo obiettivo è stato perfettamente raggiunto, come potete vedere dal video condiviso su Facebook che ha ricevuto quasi 50mila like.
Lo stupore di Patrick è stato doppio dato che, non solo ha trovato le zone luminose, ma è riuscito anche a riprendere un piccolo branco di delfini che vi nuotava all’interno lasciando scie di luce blu.
Non sono infatti i delfini a creare lo speciale effetto ma il fitoplancton fluorescente, in cui il branco di cetacei si è divertito a nuotare.
Probabilmente la splendida visibilità del fenomeno è da attribuire, almeno in parte, alla mancanza di attività umana provocata dal lockdown per il coronavirus. La riduzione dell’inquinamento e la l’assenza di barche e persone in acqua avrebbero favorito il propagarsi del fitoplancton luminoso.
Come ha sottolineato Patrick in un post su Instagram dove ha pubblicato il video, l’impresa non era affatto facile. Le condizioni devono essere assolutamente perfette per far apparire la bioluminescenza e permettere che un animale vi nuoti all’interno in modo da poterla filmare.
Ebbene il “miracolo” è avvenuto ed è stato davvero emozionante:
“Non avrei mai immaginato di fare un’esperienza simile. È stata davvero una delle notti più magiche della mia vita”
Sempre Patrick pochi giorni prima era riuscito a riprendere anche una bellissima onda bioluminescente.
Il fenomeno della bioluminescenza era stato immortalato pochi giorni fa anche sulle spiagge di Acapulco.
Senza inquinamento, le onde della spiaggia di Acapulco tornano a brillare per la prima volta in 60 anni
Fonte: Newport Coastal Adventure Facebook/Instagram
