Un cucciolo di castoro è nato per la prima volta in 400 anni nella riserva naturale di Exmoor in UK

Say a big welcome to the world as the first beaver kit to be born on the Holnicote Estate in 400 years has arrived. Footage from a static camera captured the kit swimming with its mother, back to the family lodge, while she stopped to nibble a branch.Since their introduction the beavers have been busy creating a dam complex from trees, mud, stones and vegetation. This is important in helping to slow the flow of water through the catchment, creating ponds and new channels to hold more water in the landscape as well as storing and filtering water to help clean it before it flows downstream.

Posted by National Trust on Tuesday, July 13, 2021