Strage di foche in Namibia: oltre 12mila cuccioli trovati morti, colpa dei cambiamenti climatici?

This is the situation at Pelican Point, Namibia. All the little red circles mark dead seal pups. A rough estimate brings the numbers to more than 5000 at our seal colony alone. This is tragic, as it makes up a large portion of the new pup arrivals expected in late November. pic.twitter.com/sBwLAGRVM8

— Ocean Conservation Namibia (@NamibiaOcean) October 14, 2020