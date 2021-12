Costringe la sua scimmietta a ingerire cocaina e la getta nel water, shock nel Galles 

Newport pet monkey offered cocaine and flushed down toilet in ‘disturbing’ case

❗ WARNING – DISTRESSING CONTENT ❗A Newport woman has been banned from keeping all animals for life, and handed a suspended jail term, after causing unnecessary mental suffering to a marmoset through her abusive behaviour – including flushing the monkey down the toilet and offering the helpless animal cocaine.The monkey's treatment was brought to our attention after videos were found on the woman's phone by Gwent Police. Fortunately, the monkey is now getting the treatment they deserve, at Monkey World – in Dorset.

