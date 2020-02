Chiude il circo acquatico più crudele al mondo, mai più delfini che saltano nel fuoco

This footage shows poor dolphins struggling to survive outside the water so people can take 'selfies'

This footage shows poor dolphins struggling to survive outside the water so people can take 'selfies'This cruelty will continue if you don't speak for them!The video footage taken on January 14, 2019 in Pekanbaru, Sumatera.——————Please stand with us in protesting against animal performances in Indonesia. There is still a lot of work to do. But we cannot afford to ignore what is going on around us. Change starts with small steps. We will never give up on animals. If you would then like to help support us, please make a donation of whatever you can afford at: http://www.endanimalcircuses.org/?page_id=28You can write politely to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to ask it to put an end to animal circuses in Indonesia:You may use this email draft below if you wish:Dear Minister of Environment & Forestry Republic of IndonesiaSiti Nurbaya BakarGedung Manggala Wanabakti Blok I Lt. 3Jalan Gatot Subroto – SenayanJakarta 10270IndonesiaSitinurbaya_bakar@yahoo.co.id sitinurbaya.bakar@gmail.comCc: secretariat@waza.org, datakonservasi@gmail.com, ditkkh@gmail.com, pkbsi@izaa.orgYour Excellence,Re: Calls to End Dolphin Travelling Circuses and Animal Performances at Zoos and Safari ParksI am writing to you to express my deep concerns with regards to the use of animals in performances in travelling circuses, zoos and safari parks in Indonesia. We stand against wildlife attractions for the sake of entertainment rather than education. These attractions are a form of animal abuse and exploitation.Animal trainers and showmen frequently engage in negative reinforcement, whipping and striking animals, forcing them to carry out unnatural tricks and demonstrating that the animals can only be “controlled” by pain and fear.Performance in the presence of spectators are likely to cause severe stress to captive wild animals. Loud noise is a well-known stressor; acoustical stress within and outside the human hearing range can cause critical alteration in physiological parameters for captive animals.Animals are often housed in small, barren enclosures and released from their confinement only for a few minutes during their performance and for training sessions. Stress caused by such conditions can cause severe behavioural and physiological problems for captive wild animals.Even worse, society, in particular, children, become desensitised to animal suffering. Minister, all this leads to a negative international image of Indonesia, with tourists returning to their home countries reporting cases of animal abuse rather than highlighting the natural beauty and the rich cultural experiences which Indonesia is so famous for.I am appealing to you, Minister, to join the international movement against the use and abuse of animals in performances, and to pass and enforce laws ending animal shows in captive wildlife facilities. Please take action on behalf of animals, who cannot fend for themselves. Thank you

Pubblicato da Close Down Indonesian Dolphin Traveling Circus su Sabato 26 gennaio 2019