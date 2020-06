La cantante Cher piange di gioia: “l’elefante più solo” del Pakistan ha vinto la sua battaglia per la libertà

I am from Pakistan & thats very shocking for me, I have never heard of this chained Elephant before or else I would have definitely submitted some petition in the court for her release but you have done an amazing job. @ArifAlvi @HamidMirPak @Asad_Umar https://t.co/ea5j9Gz8iz

— GIJ Khan (@WhistleBlower_8) May 22, 2020