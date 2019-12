Il caldo record in Australia sta facendo strage di pipistrelli, uccelli e pesci

The thermometer under the back verandah got to 48.9C today, not an official reading obviously, but it was enough to kill these sulphur crested cockatoos. I would like to hang them around Morrison’s neck, as well as a few of his mates. How good is wildlife dying of heat stress? pic.twitter.com/mR9yzKUVe7

— Bill Wallace (@westwills3_bill) December 20, 2019