Patsy, il cane eroe che ha salvato l’intero gregge di pecore dalle fiamme in Australia

Un eroico cane australiano ha salvato un gregge di pecore da un muro di fuoco che si stava avvicinando verso la loro fattoria, nella città rurale di Corryong.
Il cane, un incrocio tra un Kelpie e un Border Collie di nome Patsy, ha aiutato il suo amico umano a radunare il gregge lontano dalle fiamme, mettendo in sicurezza le pecore mentre il proprietario della fattoria cercava di domare l’incendio.
This is Patsy just after she and her human brought the sheep to safety on the morning of New Year’s Eve. Cool as a cucumber, Patsy waited with him until the fire got close enough to fight with a tractor and water pump. What a team! #patsythecorryongwonderdog #strongincorryong
Un vero e proprio lavoro di squadra grazie al quale quasi tutte le pecore sono state messe in salvo.
Cath Hill, sorella del proprietario della fattoria, ha condiviso diverse foto e video dell’adorabile Petsy, cogliendo l’occasione per parlare dell’impatto che stanno avendo gli incendi australiani sulla vita di tutti.
In Patsy’s last post, you can see her in front of the flames waiting as the fire got closer. This footage shows just how bad the fire got when it hit Patsy’s farm. It’s taken from the Corryong town, looking out towards our farm at the base of Mt Mittamatite. The first few seconds of this video show the fire burning across the mountain and our farm. When Patsy’s human saw this footage, he really understood why all of us in town thought he and Patsy were goners 😢 (footage originally from Brooke Whitehead)
Gli incendi in Australia stanno continuando ormai da mesi a devastare foreste, abitazioni e attività, rendendo necessaria in molti casi l’evacuazione dei residenti.
Si stima che almeno mezzo miliardo di animali selvatici abbiano purtroppo perso la vita nei roghi da settembre a oggi, ma anche gli animali d’allevamento restano spesso feriti o uccisi dal fuoco che si diffonde nelle praterie fino a raggiungere i centri abitati.
La situazione non sembra migliorare e, anzi, si prevede che le condizioni peggioreranno nel corso di questa settimana, con conseguenze drammatiche su animali, residenti e lavoratori, tra cui l’amico umano di Patsy.
Gli allevatori, in particolare, cercano di procurarsi acqua per i propri animali, costruiscono recinzioni per tentare di proteggerli dalle fiamme e, in alcuni casi, sono costretti a sparare a quelli che non si possono salvare.
Patsy had a good night’s rest after another day out on the farm, and has woken up today to a social media avalanche!!! Her human family are blown away how far her story has spread…. anyway, Patsy and her human really appreciate all the support coming from all over the world 🙂 but unfortunately these fires aren’t over and won’t be for weeks. And the recovery from the fire damage will take months, years even 😢 we will keep posting updates on Patsy’s story as our little Upper Murray community moves into a new and uncertain future, but in the meantime, Patsy and her family would love you to donate to these bushfire recovery groups https://www.wildlifevictoria.org.au/?view=article&id=145:helping-wildlife-during-bushfires&catid=11:wildlife-information https://blazeaid.com.au/donations/how-donate/ https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate #patsythecorryongwonderdog #workingdog #strongincorryong #australianbushfires
I video e le foto di Patsy sono immediatamente diventati virali e Cath ha colto l’occasione per promuovere una raccolta fondi per le associazioni che stanno cercando di soccorrere e salvare gli animali feriti dagli incendi.
