Le balene sono tornate nelle acque di New York

NYC has many colors, today June 30th, they all come together. Together to make a stand for love, peace, remembrance and hope for what the future will hold. 2019 marks the landmark 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in 1969, and a reminder that the gay pride march was not always such a festive event. If you’re in NYC for the Pride Parade show your colors and have fun.