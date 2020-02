Orrore nella Baia di Taiji: decine di delfini legati per le pinne e poi uccisi, anche femmine incinte e cuccioli

Taiji's dolphin hunts are financially driven by the demand for captive dolphins. Yesterday, 4 wild bottlenose dolphins were brutally taken from their family group, to be trained to be performers in dolphin shows, swim-with programs and other captive encounters. Please share this footage with your friends and followers and urge them to pledge NOT to see dolphins in captivity: dolphin.fyi/DolphinPledge#DolphinProject #ThanksButNoTanks

Pubblicato da Ric O'Barry's Dolphin Project su Mercoledì 12 febbraio 2020