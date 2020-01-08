Apocalisse in Australia: il numero di animali selvatici morti negli incendi supera il miliardo

Secondo gli esperti, la stima di 480 milioni era sottostimata e sarebbero oltre un miliardo gli animali selvatici uccisi dagli incendi in Australia
Gli incendi in Australia non sembrano voler dare tregua e, ormai da diversi mesi, non smettono di divorare le foreste di eucalipti e le praterie aride a sud del Paese.
Qualche giorno fa, la stima degli animali che hanno perso la vita a causa degli incendi ammontava a quasi mezzo milione, ma il numero potrebbe essere molto sottostimato.
Chris Dickman, ecologo presso l’Università di Sydney, ha infatti fatto sapere che la stima iniziale era relativa solo ad alcune zone del Paese ed escludeva inoltre numerose specie selvatiche delle quali non si avevano a disposizione dati sufficienti.
Secondo il professore, prendendo in considerazione tutte le aree colpite dagli incendi e includendo pipistrelli, rane e invertebrati, oltre a mammiferi e uccelli, gli animali selvatici uccisi dalle fiamme potrebbero anche superare il miliardo.
“La cifra originale – i 480 milioni – era basata su mammiferi, uccelli e rettili per i quali abbiamo densità, e quella cifra ora è un po ‘obsoleta. Sono oltre 800 milioni, data l’entità degli incendi ora – nel solo Nuovo Galles del Sud “, ha dichiarato Dickman all’Huffingtonpost.
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they're big enough to go home, and there's no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we're again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient.
Stuart Blanch, scienziato del World Wildlife Fund Australia, ha confermato l’ipotesi di Dickman, ribadendo che, considerando l’espansione degli incendi e secondo gli ultimi calcoli, potrebbero essere stati uccisi oltre un miliardo di animali selvatici.
Ecologists at the University of Sydney and WWF Australia estimate that a billion animals has died in Australia’s bushfires.
“Over a billion would be a very conservative figure,” says Chris Dickman from the University of Sydney. #AustraliaFires https://t.co/b1DHgrGUSd
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 7, 2020
A questi vanno poi aggiunti gli animali uccisi volontariamente, tra cui i 10mila cammelli selvatici che saranno abbattuti da cecchini in elicottero perché bevono troppo e gli animali da allevamento: secondo il Ministro dell’Agricoltura australiano potrebbero essere più di 100mila i capi di bestiame uccisi nei roghi. O le migliaia di api i cui alveari sono andati distrutti negli incendi.
WARNING GRAPHIC. Sorry to share these images near Batlow, NSW. It’s completely heartbreaking. Worst thing I’ve seen. Story must be told. #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/E7jrgcuUiv
— ABCcameramatt (@ABCcameramatt) January 5, 2020
Ma a preoccupare sono soprattutto le perdite di fauna selvatica, poiché specie già a rischio estinzione o fortemente minacciate potrebbero non superare questa terribile ondata di incendi, con impatti enormi per l’ecosistema.
