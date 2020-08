A Beirut gara di solidarietà per soccorrere anche gli animali feriti e dispersi dopo l’esplosione

Major explosion rocks Beirut!

Government now declares Beirut a disaster city.

At 6:00 this afternoon a major explosion at the port rocked all of Beirut.

Initial reports of over 70 dead and 4,000 injured.

Entire buildings and homes were destroyed, and significant pic.twitter.com/oQAVptPjo0

