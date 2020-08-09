Informarsi

Abbandona il cane in strada e fugge via: il video è straziante

Laura De Rosa
9 Agosto 2020
In estate gli abbandoni di animali sono purtroppo ancora una triste realtà e in questo caso l’innocente vittima è stato un Golden Retriever, scaricato sul ciglio della strada da una donna.

Il momento dell’abbandono è stato filmato da Brandon Price e Alyssa Ott e nel video si nota una donna che esce dalla sua auto insieme a un cane scodinzolante. Lei cammina per un po’ con lui, come per distrarlo, poi si volta e corre verso la sua auto abbandonandolo.

Per fortuna il cane è in salvo, affidato alle cure di I Paw’d It Forward a Portland, che ha scritto sulla propria pagina fb:

“Vorrei dedicare un momento per utilizzare tutto questo calvario come esperienza di apprendimento e, auspicabilmente, condividendo questo video, concedere agli altri una pausa prima di contemplare l’idea di abbandonare il proprio animale… QUESTO. Questo è l’aspetto di un cane che è stato appena abbandonato. Sono ancora qui. Stanno ancora aspettando. Stanno ancora cercando che tu torni. Sono confusi. Non capiscono perché gli umani a cui hanno dedicato le loro vite. a, sono scomparsi.

Il rifugio ha dichiarato che non ci sono motivi validi per abbandonare gli animali, dal momento che esistono molte alternative per chi non può più occuparsene.

E per quanto riguarda il Golden Retriever, ha aggiunto che ora è al sicuro ma che non è disponibile per l’adozione per via delle indagini in corso sull’accaduto.

