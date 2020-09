Vittoria storica in Zimbabwe: vietata l’estrazione mineraria in tutti i parchi nazionali

Hello Twimbos!

1/2 @ZELA_Infor we are monitoring activities in mining communities.

We are disheartened by the shocking levels of the involvement of school children in artisanal gold mining activities.Drug abuse,early pregnancies & marriages across 🇿🇼 's mining areas is rampant. pic.twitter.com/MJa0v5rfiH

— Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) (@ZELA_Infor) August 28, 2020