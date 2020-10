Volontari trovano centinaia di mascherine e guanti sulle spiagge: l’epidemia di plastica all’epoca del Covid-19

⏰ It took us over half a century to wake up to plastic pollution

😷 But with PPE…

🗓 In a matter of weeks it appeared, not only littering the streets, but flooding our news feeds.

🙏 We can send away this wave of waste as fast as it appeared, but only if we do it together. pic.twitter.com/wOSqN08EAN

— Beach Guardian (@PlasticWaive) October 11, 2020