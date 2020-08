Mezzo milione di persone in fuga dall’uragano Laura, ordinate evacuazioni in Texas e Lousiana

It’s not out of the question that #Laura could reach cat 4 (130+ mph) prior to landfall. Already cat 2 at 105 mph and nearly a day left over water. Once rapid intensification begins like this it is hard to know how high it will go. Evacuate immediately as told by local officials. pic.twitter.com/S5MAwnD77i

— Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) August 26, 2020