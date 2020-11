L’uragano Eta colpisce Nicaragua e Honduras: inondazioni, venti catastrofici e migliaia di persone evacuate

Hurricane #Eta is strengthening as it approaches the northeastern coast of #Nicaragua, and it is expected to be a major hurricane soon. Catastrophic wind damage is likely where Eta's eyewall moves onshore. Preparations should be rushed to completion!https://t.co/a6nU87U3bG pic.twitter.com/GgAO3JvqQ0

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020