Via libera alla trivellazione della Grande Baia Australiana: autorizzata società petrolifera norvegese

View this post on Instagram

How lucky we are to have such beauty in our backyard! It is why you are not welcome here @equinor We want to keep our Bight this beautiful! #fightforthebight #southaustralia #australia #australianoceans #ourbackyard #water #landscapephotography #view #cliff #cliffs #peoplevsoil #nowaynorway #nowayequinor #beautiful #nature 📷 @bradleuephotography