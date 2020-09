Tifone Haishen: in Giappone più di 500 mila persone evacuate per l’arrivo della tempesta più forte della storia del paese

LOOK: Typhoon #KristinePH (#Haishen) continues to exhibit a well-formed eye this afternoon – now the strongest typhoon (so far) in 2020!

It is expected to further intensify and could become the STRONGEST typhoon to hit Japan and South Korea in recorded history. pic.twitter.com/TWOQ7QVmsK

— EarthShakerPH (@earthshakerph) September 4, 2020