Violento terremoto di magnitudo 7.6 al largo della Russia: allerta tsunami

Earthquake Detailed Report – 3/25

At around 11:49am, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in the North Western Pacific Ocean at an unknown depth. The maximum intensity was 1. There may be some change in sea level, but there is no concern of damage. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/KFlU3rJgsZ

— NERV (@EN_NERV) March 25, 2020