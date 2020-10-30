Terremoto violentissimo in Grecia. Paura e crolli. Onde anomale stanno colpendo la Turchia

Breaking: Casualties feared after multiple buildings collapse in Izmir, Turkey, following an earthquake in the Aegean Sea measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale. #BREAKING #BreakingNews #earthquake #izmir #Turkey #casualty #Emergency #FirstResponders #Crisis pic.twitter.com/eGQ5rFQt2a

— Global Intelligence Solutions Ltd (UK) (@GIS_Breaking) October 30, 2020