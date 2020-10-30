Informarsi

Terremoto violentissimo in Grecia. Paura e crolli. Onde anomale stanno colpendo la Turchia

Roberta Ragni
30 Ottobre 2020
Un terremoto di magnitudo magnitudo 7.0 (6.9 secondo i dati preliminari del Centro Euro-Mediterraneo) ha appena colpito la Grecia, nelle isole greche del Dodecaneso, con epicentro a 24 chilometri a nord-ovest dell’isola di Samos, e una profondità di 10 chilometri.

Potrebbe dunque scattare l’allarme tsunami nel Mediterraneo.

Finora per fortuna non ci sono state segnalazioni di vittime, mentre sui social inziano ad arrivare le prime immagini dei danni. Il terremoto, scoppiato alle 13: 51 ora locale (12.5 ora italiana), è stato avvertito anche ad Atene e in Turchia, essendo l’epicentro a 62 km dalla città turca di Karabağlar. Qui siamo in Turchia dove sono stati registrati una serie di crolli e la gente è fuggita per le strade.

 

Pericolo tsunami

Le onde anomale stanno già iniziando a colpire la Turchia come mostrano le immagini e i video inviati dagli abitanti sui social:

Fonte: INGV / CSEM

