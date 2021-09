Terremoto di magnitudo 5.9 vicino a Melbourne, in Australia

Volume up for this one folks 🔈: Footage from this morning’s earthquake in Balwyn, recorded on the second floor of a residential home.

If you need assistance from VICSES, call 132 500. If life threatening, call 000. For earthquake info: https://t.co/jNcE5i7xNy

Source: @telfa pic.twitter.com/DTBRaM38K9

— VICSES News (@vicsesnews) September 22, 2021