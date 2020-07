Violentissimo terremoto in Alaska, scossa di magnitudo 7.8: è allerta tsunami

The magnitude for the #Alaska #earthquake has been upgraded to 7.8, and the alert area now includes #tsunami advisories for southern Alaska and the Aleutian Is. in addition to the original warning area. See the map at https://t.co/D9Q4HxPoryhttps://t.co/Q4qelgTkWs

— NWS PTWC (@NWS_PTWC) July 22, 2020