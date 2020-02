Sydney ora è allagata: due mesi di pioggia caduti in 48 ore (ma almeno gli incendi sono tutti estinti)

Torrential rainfall along the east coast of #NSW has delivered 24 hour totals to 9am this morning in excess of 200mm to much of the central and southern coast, with multiple location receiving more than 350mm. Stay up to date with the latest warnings https://t.co/j1imXhsdGV pic.twitter.com/LETdiCpHjU

— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 10, 2020