In Australia le strade si stanno sciogliendo a causa del caldo record

Nice try @BOM_Qld and @BOM_WA but it looks like the December record will stay with us for now! 49.9°C at Nullarbor at 4:54pm, preliminary data puts this as the 4th highest temp on record (all months) in Australia. 🌡️🥵 Obs at: https://t.co/OazoPRe4P8https://t.co/1gyIs23TQa

— Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) December 19, 2019