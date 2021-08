In Siberia è in corso l’incendio più esteso del Pianeta. E il fumo per la prima volta nella storia è arrivato al Polo Nord

Smoke from wildfires in Siberia reached the North Pole for the first time in recorded history, says NASA.

The fires have burned 21 million acres (about the size of Serbia) in Russia's coldest region this year. Smoke covered most of the country earlier this month.

