Sentenza storica senza precedenti: il tribunale olandese costringe Shell a ridurre le proprie emissioni di carbonio del 45%

The Dutch court just ruled Shell must cut its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 (relative to 2019 levels).

The climate fight is enormous but we know we can win this thing, beat fossil fuel companies and build a better world. ❤️#StopShell pic.twitter.com/MCGHyfI9Gf

May 26, 2021