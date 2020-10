Scaricano una scultura a forma di roccia, del peso di una tonnellata, per protestare contro la pesca illegale

Today we delivered a reminder to #GeorgeEustice that people across the country want #destructivefishing banned from UK Marine Protected Areas.

Urge your MP to contact the Environment Secretary and speak up for our vulnerable marine life.https://t.co/AfAhnGD9WK pic.twitter.com/d3nloAQW8f

— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 5, 2020