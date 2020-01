Continua a piovere in Australia, ora,però, si temono frane, alluvioni e contaminazione dell’acqua

Dogs enjoy recent rainfall

Glad to see all creatures big and small enjoying this recent rain we've seen across the country.Wendy Sheehan shared this short clip with us from Quilpie in Queensland."Started the day mustering sheep, finished with a nice 30mm storm. So good to hear that some people are starting to get a bit of rain, and really hope it spreads over everyone soon."Video from Wendy Sheehan/@bulldust_and_mulga on Instagram

