Tutti i Paesi del mondo devono dichiarare l’emergenza climatica adesso

#FightFor1point5

My name is Greta Thunberg and I am inviting you to be a part of the solution.As #ParisAgreement turns 5, our leaders present their 'hopeful' distant, hypothetical targets, their ‘net zero' loopholes and empty promises.But the real hope comes from the people. And it all starts with awareness. #FightFor1Point5A huge thanks to Tom Mustill, Evie Wright and Fergus Dingle for turning my Paris Agreement Anniversary speech into a film!

Posted by Greta Thunberg on Thursday, December 10, 2020