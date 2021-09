Gli omicidi dei difensori del Pianeta e dell’ambiente hanno raggiunto livelli record

227 Land & #EnvironmentDefenders were killed in 2020 – the highest number of lethal attacks ever recorded, our latest data shows.

These attacks are being driven by the very same industries which are causing the #ClimateCrisis. https://t.co/xEOMp76eOi pic.twitter.com/zG8bQ6MpVk

— Global Witness (@Global_Witness) September 13, 2021