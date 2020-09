Nuova esplosione nel porto di Beirut, tornano le fiamme a un mese dalla prima strage

Fire engulfs Beirut port a month after major explosions rocked the city

#BREAKINGNEWS – Ruptly is live from Beirut as a fire engulfs the port just over a month after the city was rocked by a series of explosions at the port on August 4, killing at least 190 people, injuring 6,500, and displacing over 300,000.The cause of the present fire is yet to be determined. ​

