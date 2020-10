Nuova esplosione a Beirut: in fiamme un serbatoio di carburante. Vittime e feriti

#Lebanon – I am told that a gas tank exploded in Tarik Jdide area/ #Beirut in a residential neighborhood next to a bakery. No casualties reported yet.

Friends reported their buildings shook when it happened.

Lebanese really need a break. pic.twitter.com/JNLlwawgRG

