Nave si scontra con la barriera corallina alle Mauritius: si teme disastro ambientale e quasi nessuno parla

Another crazy view of the #Wakashio from the shores of #Mauritius.

Kite Surfers inside the reef in front of the grounded bulk carrier.

Hope it all goes over well, there is a tiny nature reserve with endangered species very close (see the tiny islsnd on my first post's 2nd pic) pic.twitter.com/Mc8G5HTidi

— King of Hawaii (@CreepCoKG) July 27, 2020