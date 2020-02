Invasione di locuste: il cielo del Berhain diventa nero. Una quantità impressionante

While the world has been focused on the coronavirus pandemic, a plague of locusts have been ravaging east Africa and the Middle East.

These destructive locusts may be headed to China next: https://t.co/YnCh7Xmcct#covid19 #cdnpoli #Locustspic.twitter.com/PzgnseGDBe

— Rural Canadian (@RuralCdn) February 23, 2020