I leader indigeni denunciano Bolsonaro alla Corte dell’Aia per crimini contro l’umanità ed ecocidio

Powerful case filed at #IntlCrimCourt linking #Ecocide & #CrimesAgainstHumanity from Brazilian Amazon's Chief Raoni & French lawyer @BourdonWilliam2. If #ecocide were in place in the Rome Statute, accusation would be for both crimes. We're working on it.https://t.co/y1Moy7km16

— Stop Ecocide International (@EcocideLaw) January 23, 2021