Canarie, la lava del vulcano Cumbre Vieja è arrivata al mare e ora c’è il rischio di nubi tossiche

Sulphur dioxide plume from #LaPalmaEruptionVolcano has travelled from Canary islands through Europe and is forecast to reach Norwegian Arctic archipelago #Svalbard tonight (28 Sept at 20.00UTC), according to @CopernicusECMWF Atmospheric Monitoring Service@Windycom visualisation) pic.twitter.com/4QpuxOL8F7

— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) September 28, 2021