Brucia la superpetroliera con 2milioni di barili di greggio: nuovo disastro ambientale a largo dello Sri Lanka

Concerted joint #SAR & #FireFighting efforts by ICG Ships, SL Navy & tugs resulted in rescue of 22 out of 23 crew safely. Search for 01 missing crew (Filipino) in progress. No oil spill reported in area. 02 Emergency Towing Vessels being deployed by GoI for #MTNewDiamond. pic.twitter.com/bjqMsQkio9

— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 4, 2020