I fumi degli incendi nell’Oregon assediano le metropoli statunitensi: a New York l’aria è irrespirabile

Oregon’s Bootleg Fire continues to grow, now burning an area half the size of Rhode Island.

The fire is so big it’s creating its own weather.

Smoke from the 80+ wildfires in the U.S. West are creating smoggy conditions and prompting health concerns as far away as New York City. pic.twitter.com/TdxH1075pt

