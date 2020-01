Australia: finalmente domato l’incendio più grande, si attende la “bomba d’acqua” che potrebbe finalmente spegnere le fiamme

At 8:30pm there are 111 bush and grass fires burning across NSW, all at the Advice alert level, with 40 not yet contained. While it's been pleasing to hear of rain falling across parts of the state today, many of these fires will still take some time to fully contain. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/ZtF2IgDzkc

— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 12, 2020