Incubo ad Atene: di nuovo incendi, le fiamme minacciano la città

Video from North Euboea, Greece, on Wednesday 4 August 2021. Evacuation is only possible by boats since the wildfire cannot be controlled. Canadair firefighting aircrafts cannot operate due to high temperatures, locally reaching 45ºC. pic.twitter.com/UU3F09L3O4

— meteo.gr – Ο καιρός (@meteogr) August 4, 2021