Le impressionanti immagini satellitari del fiume nell’Artico diventato rosso sangue, dopo lo sversamento di 20 tonnellate di petrolio

Thermal plant fuel leak polluted Ambarnaya river in Taymyr. Response teams with a floating dam blocks dangerous pollutants from flowing into a lake Pyasino near Norilsk city. Red color oil spills are well visible on the #Sentinel2 images from May 31 and June 1. #Copernicus pic.twitter.com/20ciZbZLD5

