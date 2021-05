Cina: 21 persone morte durante una maratona a causa del maltempo

甘肃山地马拉松事故已致20人遇难,另有1人正搜救确认中

20 people died and 1 is missing in the 100K #crosscountry race in Baiyin, Shandong on May 22. Runners encountered sudden extreme weather, including strong winds, hail, sleet & mudslides during the race. https://t.co/5QDVXfMVuq pic.twitter.com/apWcVitaPx

— The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) May 23, 2021