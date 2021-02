Dobbiamo salvare le zone umide se vogliamo salvare il clima

Healthy people and 🌎 depend on healthy wetlands. 40% of the world’s species live or breed in wetlands, yet they are disappearing 3x faster than forests.

On today's #WorldWetlandsDay, see 5 reasons why they matter for #ClimateAction and join us to conserve and #RestoreWetlands. pic.twitter.com/acIRTXia2X

— UN Development (@UNDP) February 2, 2021